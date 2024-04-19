Tickets on sale now for annual fundraiser

The 3rd Annual Fin Feather Fur Food Festival is set to return to Lafayette on Thursday, April 25 bringing together some of the best chefs in Acadiana for a day of delectable dishes and charitable giving.

Started by Joe Bernard and Dale Clark, the event aims to raise funds for the Team Gleason Foundation while celebrating the spirit of community and culinary creativity.

The festival, scheduled to take place at Blackham Coliseum from 4:00-8:00 p.m., features over 40 cook teams. All proceeds from the event will directly benefit the Team Gleason Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals living with ALS.

Teams will compete for the coveted winner status in either the Fin, Feather, Fur or the Dessert division. A panel of professional chefs, hailing from renowned local Lafayette restaurants, will preside over the judging process.

Adding an interactive element to the festivities, attendees will have the opportunity to cast their votes for the "People's Choice" award, selecting their favorite dish. Additionally, each cooking team will be competing to see who can raise the most funds to benefit Team Gleason. Event goers will have the opportunity to donate to teams online or via a QR code at each booth.

The Fin Feather Fur Food Festival holds a special significance for its founders, Joe Bernard and Dale Clark. Inspired by Dale's diagnosis with ALS in 2020, the event serves as a testament to their resilience and commitment to making a positive impact in the fight against ALS.

Tickets for the 3rd Annual Fin Feather Fur Food Festival are available for purchase online at the event website here: Team Gleason - 3rd Annual Fin Feather Fur Food Festival (F5).