Tickets available for 2025 Undercurrent Awards
The 2025 Undercurrent Awards will take place on Thursday, September 4, 2025, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

The ceremony celebrates people, or "wavemakers", working to make Lafayette a better place.

Those being honored include:

  • Anna Kojevnikov and Allison Nederveld, Lafayette Tool Library
  • Bree Sargent, Acadiana Center for the Arts
  • Erica Melancon Fox, Maison Freetown
  • Luis Mora, Asociacion Cultural Latino-Acadiana

The event will be held at Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion Street, Lafayette, LA, 70501.

Click here for more information.

