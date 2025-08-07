Tickets available for 2025 Undercurrent Awards

The 2025 Undercurrent Awards will take place on Thursday, September 4, 2025, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

The ceremony celebrates people, or "wavemakers", working to make Lafayette a better place.

Those being honored include:

Anna Kojevnikov and Allison Nederveld, Lafayette Tool Library



Bree Sargent, Acadiana Center for the Arts



Erica Melancon Fox, Maison Freetown



Luis Mora, Asociacion Cultural Latino-Acadiana

The event will be held at Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion Street, Lafayette, LA, 70501.

Click here for more information.