Tickets available for 2025 Undercurrent Awards

The 2025 Undercurrent Awards will take place on Thursday, September 4, 2025, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.
The ceremony celebrates people, or "wavemakers", working to make Lafayette a better place.
Those being honored include:
- Anna Kojevnikov and Allison Nederveld, Lafayette Tool Library
- Bree Sargent, Acadiana Center for the Arts
- Erica Melancon Fox, Maison Freetown
- Luis Mora, Asociacion Cultural Latino-Acadiana
The event will be held at Acadiana Center for the Arts, 101 W. Vermilion Street, Lafayette, LA, 70501.
