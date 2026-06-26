Three sites marked as ready for development along Chemin Metairie

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — Friday, three sites were certified for development under One Acadiana's Site Development Program, meaning they are shovel-ready for investment.

These three new sites are located along Chemin Metairie Parkway in Youngsville, and all have access to Highway 90. Two of the locations are commercial property, and the other is industrial. All are owned by the Lafayette Parish School System and could create leasing opportunities within the city.

"The city's excited about the potential to have opportunities for light industrial, for job creation, businesses and daytime jobs, for the opportunity for money and for investment to take place within our city," said Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter. "Site certification matters because it saves a lot of time during due diligence periods when that next big corporation or company is looking for a place to invest."

These three sites now join more than 30 other "ready" sites across Acadiana, some of which have already been used for large-scale investments, like the $1.1 billion First Solar investment in Iberia Parish.