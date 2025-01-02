Three Broussard firefighters injured

Three firefighters from the Broussard Fire Department are recovering from injuries they suffered while working a house fire in Milton’s fire district on New Year’s Day.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on January 1, BFD Captain Erik Mannting, BFD Engineer Cole Champagne, BFD Firefighter Nicholas Stancliff and BFD Firefighter Juston Chretien were struck by debris from an exterior wall on the structure that collapsed while battling the fire at 115 Santa Cruz Drive. Captain Mannting and Firefighter Stancliff were initially trapped by debris and called for help. Both Mannting and Stancliff were transported to Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Captain Mannting suffered serious neck and leg injuries. Firefighter Stancliff was evaluated and later released from the hospital. Firefighter Chretien suffered minor leg injuries. Engineer Champagne was evaluated on scene and was not injured.

“Firefighters constantly face danger and unexpected circumstances when containing a house fire,” said BFD Fire Chief Bryan Champagne. “We hope all three firefighters will make a full recovery.”

“I would like to express my deep appreciation for the efforts of the Milton Fire Department, Youngsville Fire Department, and Lafayette Fire Department on scene to help our injured firefighters,” said Chief Champagne.

“Our brave Broussard firefighters put their lives on the line to help others every day,” said Mayor Ray Bourque. “I am grateful for their heroic efforts and wish them a speedy recovery.”

A drive to help these firefighters and their families during the recovery process will be conducted through the Broussard Fire Department Facebook page.