Three arrested in child sex abuse cases

Youngsville Police have arrested three Acadiana men and booked them on child sex abuse charges.

According to Police Chief JP Broussard, the arrests were the result of a YPD investigation, in cooperation with Lafayette Police and the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.

Brett Joseph Dronet, 37, of Broussard, was booked with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles, Child Sexual Abuse Material, and Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor in connection with incidents occurring on or about February 7–8, 2026.

Yahel Arce Delgado of New Iberia was arrested with the assistance of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office and booked with Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile and Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor.

Glenn Neely of Lafayette was arrested with the assistance of the Lafayette Police Department, and booked with Indecent Behavior with Juveniles and Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor.

All three cases remain active and under investigation. Additional arrests are expected.

Anyone with information related to these cases is encouraged to contact the Youngsville Police Department at 337-856-5931.