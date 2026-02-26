Third arrest in Lafayette shooting

UPDATE

LAFAYETTE, La. — A third suspect has been arrested in a February 11th shooting that left one man dead.

Ronnie Thomas, 23, of Lafayette was arrested as the third suspect in the homicide.

———

ORIGINAL PRESS RELEASE

The Lafayette Police Department responded to the 100 block of Winsor Dr., in reference to an unresponsive male subject lying in a driveway. Upon arrival, LPD Officers determined that the male was deceased due to apparent gunshot wounds to his person.

A crime scene was established and Investigators were called out to the scene. Investigators were able to determine that the male victim was shot inside a vehicle while attempting to conduct a deal for narcotics. The suspects then removed the victim from the vehicle, placing him in a nearby driveway. As the suspects were fleeing the scene the victim was struck by the suspect vehicle. Due to a swift response coupled with a diligent examination of evidence, the suspect vehicle was able to be identified and ultimately located traveling in Jennings, LA. This resulted in two suspects being arrested.

The suspects are identified as a one Xzavier Dyson (27) and Martina Mouton (21). Both suspects have been charged with one count of 1st Degree Murder. The suspects were booked into Jeff Davis Parish and are awaiting extradition back to Lafayette, LA.

The victim has been identified as a one Clarence Hypolite (23), of Lafayette, LA.

Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to contact The Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stopper at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). You can download the LPD App and submit your information via the submit a tip tab. You can also contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 TIPS Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous.

