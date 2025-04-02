The705 to host 16th annual 20 under 40 Acadiana Leadership Awards

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The705, in partnership with the Acadiana Advocate, will host the 16th annual 20 Under 40 Acadiana Leadership Awards on Friday, May 2, at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Student Union.

The event, presented by Advancial Federal Credit Union, honors young professionals across the Acadiana region who are demonstrating strong leadership, civic engagement and a commitment to community impact.

More than 250 individuals have been recognized since the program’s launch, and this year’s class continues that legacy of service and success. The awards ceremony will be held from 6:30 to 11 p.m., and tickets are now available for purchase on Eventbrite.

In addition to celebrating local leaders, the event offers networking opportunities with some of Acadiana’s most influential professionals. Sponsorship opportunities are also still available for organizations looking to support emerging leaders in the region.

For more information or to inquire about media coverage or sponsorships, visit the705.org or email president@the705.org.

