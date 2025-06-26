The Current: Two LPSS employees on leave in bid probe

The Lafayette Parish School System confirmed Wednesday that two employees in the Construction, Facilities and Maintenance Department are on administrative leave, following a series of inquiries into the department’s handling of contracts with outside vendors, The Current is reporting.

The system declined further comment.

“We do not comment on personnel matters,” spokeswoman Tracy Wirtz said in an email response to the newspaper.

Wirtz told The Current that the two unnamed employees were put on leave last week, the same week the school system turned over its internal investigation into alleged forgeries of construction project quotes to the Lafayette Police Department for a criminal investigation.

Wirtz told The Current she could not say whether the employees are on paid leave because she does not have access to their personnel files.

