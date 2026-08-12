The Current opens nominations for 2026 Undercurrent Awards hosted by David Begnaud

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Current, Lafayette’s nonprofit news organization, has officially opened nominations for the sixth annual Undercurrent Awards. The celebration honors the community’s unsung heroes, known as “Wavemakers,” who demonstrate selflessness in their work or service, creativity in solving problems, a passion for Lafayette and a vision for its future.

“The people we celebrate as Wavemakers often work under the radar and give so much to Lafayette, frequently with few resources,” said Christiaan Mader, Editor-in-Chief of The Current. “The Undercurrent Awards exist to put a spotlight on the impact of their work.”

Wavemakers come from every sector, including health, education, business, public service, nonprofits and communities of faith. Their contributions may be big or small, and anyone can nominate someone whose work is making a difference in Lafayette.

This year’s honorees will be celebrated Sunday, October 4, at the Acadiana Center for the Arts in downtown Lafayette. Hosted by CBS correspondent and Lafayette native David Begnaud, the live ceremony will be filmed for a 30-minute television special to be simulcast on KATC, KADN and KLFY in November.

Produced by The Current and David Begnaud’s Do Good Crew, the event will bring greater attention to the people working quietly to strengthen the community.

“No matter where my travels take me, it gives me such joy to return to Acadiana to celebrate our local, unsung heroes,” said Begnaud.

The 2026 Undercurrent Awards are sponsored by The Glenn Armentor Law Corporation. Tickets will be available for purchase starting on Saturday, August 15.

Learn more about the Undercurrent Awards and nominate a Wavemaker now through Monday, August 31, by visiting thecurrentla.com.