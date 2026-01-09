The Current: AG probe involves "highest levels of appointed and elected school officials"

Investigators with the state Attorney General’s Office have ramped up active fact-gathering in their public corruption probe, as the school district’s former construction director’s case appears headed to a grand jury, sources tell The Current.

The Current is reporting that a retired LPSS employee, who was interviewed by two AG investigators at the FBI’s Downtown office, was informed that multiple additional interviews would be taking place this week. There is no indication the FBI is currently involved in the probe; but the AG is using FBI office space to conduct interviews, the former employee was told.

The retired employee, who asked that identifying information be withheld while the probe continues, says investigators are looking at the highest levels of appointed and elected school officials.

Consistent with standard practice, the AG’s office would not comment on whether investigators are in Lafayette this week to interview witnesses, nor would it confirm the existence of the probe.

The Current received confirmation from the Lafayette Police Department that it turned over its investigative file into alleged forgeries of construction quotes to the AG’s office late last year. The LPD probe led to the arrest of Robert Gautreaux, LPSS’s former director of construction, facilities and maintenance, on state felony charges of filing false public records and injuring public records.

To read the rest of the story, with all the details and background, click here.

