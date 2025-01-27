The Clydesdales are coming to Lafayette Parish!

Some of the most famous horses in the world will be visiting Lafayette next week.

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to make several appearances in the area between February 5th and 8th to help celebrate Schilling Distributing’s 75th Anniversary doing business in Acadiana.

Weather permitting, the eight-horse hitch is scheduled to be harnessed and hitched to the famous red beer wagon making ceremonial beer deliveries at local retailers, according to the following schedule:



Wed 2/5 - Downtown Lafayette at Parc Sans Souci tentative time 4-7 p.m.

Fri 2/7 - Cajun Field, tentative time 2-5 p.m.

Sat 2/8 - Sugar Mill Pond tentative time 2-5 p.m.

These events are all free to the public, and Schilling Distributing will be raising money for Folds of Honor, which awards scholarships to the children and spouses of America's fallen or disabled service-members and first responders. More details and updates about the visit can be found at https://schilling75.com.

The Clydesdales’ appearance in Acadiana is one of hundreds made annually by the traveling hitches. Canadians of Scottish descent brought the first Clydesdales to America in the mid-1800’s. Today, the giant draft horses are used primarily for breeding and show.

"Anheuser-Busch’s Budweiser Clydesdales are an enduring symbol of Budweiser’s heritage, tradition and commitment to quality. The hitch team’s upcoming visit to Crowley and Lafayette, La., is one of hundreds of appearances it will make in 2025, never failing to draw a crowd wherever they go. This year marks the 82nd anniversary of the Budweiser Clydesdales, which made their first appearance on behalf of Anheuser-Busch on April 7, 1933, when they delivered a case of Budweiser to the White House in celebration of the repeal of prohibition of beer," a release states.