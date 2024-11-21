Thanksgiving holiday schedules for LCG

In observance of the Thanksgiving and Acadian Day holidays, Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) announces the following changes to services for Thursday, November 28, and Friday, November 29, 2024:

Transit Services: All transit services will be suspended on Thanksgiving Day. Regular transit schedules will resume on Friday, November 29, at 6:45 a.m.

Garbage Collection: Garbage collection will not run on Thursday, November 28. The Thursday collection will take place on Friday, November 29, and the Friday collection will take place on Saturday, November 30.

Dean Domingues Compost Facility: The compost facility, located at 400 Dugas Road, will be closed on Thursday, November 28, and Friday, November 29. It will reopen with regular operating hours on Monday, December 2.

City-Parish Offices: All city-parish offices will be closed on November 28 and 29. Normal business hours will resume on Monday, December 2.

