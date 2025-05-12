Texas trucker dies after rig overturns

Troopers are investigating a crash that left a Texas truck driver dead early Sunday.

Oscar Morales, 61, of South Houston, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. It happened on Interstate 10 near La. 85 around 4 a.m. on Sunday, troopers say.

Troopers say their preliminary investigation revealed that a 2020 Kenworth pulling a box trailer, driven by Morales, was traveling east on Interstate 10. For reasons still under investigation, the Kenworth traveled off the roadway to the left into the median before striking the cable barrier and overturning.

Morales sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Routine toxicology samples were collected for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

