Terrence "Buster" Ray Gahn Jr. Memorial Scholarship announces first firefighter award recipient

The first recipient of the Terrence "Buster" Ray Gahn Jr. Memorial Scholarship was presented today at the Central Fire Station in Lafayette.

Fire Captain Clebe Stutes of the Lafayette Fire Department is the first one to receive the scholarship, which he will receive annually until his studies in the field of Applied Science in Fire and Emergency Services have been completed, resulting in an Associates Degree.

The scholarship's inception signals a milestone in which professional firefighters in the Lafayette area now have a dedicated financial award to help further their education in the field.

Anyone can contribute to the scholarship fund; reach out to the LSUE Foundation, PO Box 1551, Eunice LA. 70535.

The scholarship is named for Terrence "Buster" Ray Gahn Jr. (1957-2021), who was an accomplished Lafayette Fire Fighter, Engineer, Captain, and Arson Investigator, who served the Department for 34 years. Buster led by example and inspired all to achieve through excellence and service to the community.

The memorial scholarship sponsors are proud to continue his legacy of service by offering this monetary award to a qualified Louisiana State University at Eunice (LSUE) appl/cant(s) enrolled in the Fire and Emergency Services Associate of Applied Science Degree program. The recipient(s) must be a current paid career response-line personnel serving in Lafayette Parish or the Acadiana region. The recipient(s) will be attending LSUE on either a full-time or part-time basis.

