Tensions rise at UL Lafayette as students protest over controversial panel on transgender ideology

LAFAYETTE, KATC — Tensions flared at the University of Lafayette Monday afternoon as student protesters rallied against a panel titled “The Dangers of Transgender Ideology,” organized by the campus chapter of Turning Point USA.

The protest, which drew support from local LGBTQ+ groups, was sparked by the event’s controversial timing—coinciding with Transgender Day of Visibility—and its focus on detransitioning. Protesters gathered outside the venue chanting slogans and carrying signs that read “Down With Hate.”

“We will not play nice, we are fighting for our lives,” student protesters shouted.

Among those voicing their opposition was Faith Brown, a freshman at the university. "I’m angry, I’m sad, there’s a lot going on here, and even with all that, I’m very happy to be here and have a voice,” Brown said.

The panel will feature Chloe Cole, a speaker who identifies as a detransitioner, and has previously criticized medical treatments for transgender youth. Turning Point USA and College Republican Board member Jenna Kate Frederick, who organized the event, said the goal was to highlight concerns about hormone blockers and surgeries for minors.

Frederick defended the panel in an interview, saying, “We just wanted to spread the light that it is dangerous to have these operations and have hormone blockers.”

When asked about the backlash from students, Frederick said, “I just want you to know that Jesus loves you, we love you, and we are just trying to show a different viewpoint on this topic.”

The protest was particularly charged in the wake of the April 2024 death of Basil Brown, a transgender student at the university. Brown, who died by suicide, had been a vocal advocate for transgender rights on campus.

Karen Smith, a biology professor at UL Lafayette and the mother of a transgender child, said she attended the protest to show solidarity with the transgender community. "I thought it was incredibly in poor taste for TPUSA to plan their event on Transgender Day of Visibility," Smith said. "As a parent of a transgender child, I need to speak out now and I don't think that one detransitioner should have more rights to say over my child’s healthcare than I or their doctor does.”

Smith's sentiment was echoed by Malek Richard, one of the protest’s organizers, who emphasized the importance of protecting marginalized voices. "Free speech is free speech, but when free speech infringes on other people’s rights to exist peacefully, especially on a college campus, I’m not a fan of it,” Richard said.

The university has sought to navigate the situation by emphasizing its commitment to free speech. In a statement, the University of Lafayette said, “The campus student chapter of Turning Point USA is hosting this event. UL Lafayette is a public institution and is committed to the free, safe and lawful expression of ideas. Open dialogue is fundamental to the University’s academic mission and its role in advancing the public interest.”

The university also referenced its Campus Free Speech Policy, which aims to ensure that events involving the exchange of ideas are “orderly, safe, and respectful.”

In preparation for the event, Turning Point USA hired seven police officers for security, although the panel and protests proceeded without major incident.

As the university community continues to debate the role of free speech on campus and the rights of marginalized groups, the confrontation over the panel highlights ongoing national divisions over transgender issues.