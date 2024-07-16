Temporary bridge closure in Youngsville

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — The bridge at Savoy and Railroad in Youngsville will be temporarily closed beginning Wednesday, July 17, according to Mayor Ken Ritter.

The closure is necessary for maintenance and is expected to last about a week, as maintained by the Mayor.

"Thank you for your understanding as we work to complete this project before school traffic begins next month," said Ritter.

Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy and Youngsville Sports Complex will remain accessible from the Chemin Metairie side of Savoy.