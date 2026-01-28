Teen organizes Cajun and Creole jam

From libraries to community markets, a Lafayette teen is bringing musicians together to keep Acadiana's musical roots alive.

Israel Chaisson, also known as Zydeco Izreal, organizes open community jams for musicians of all ages and skill levels.

The goal is to preserve Cajun and Creole culture, engage younger generations, and build community through music.

The next jam is on February 1. A Cajun and Creole jam at Freetown Community Market from 11 am to noon.

On February 20, he'll host a Zydecom jam at the South Regional Library.

Chaisson says everyone is welcome and no experience is required to join the music.