Teen center opened at Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. — Officials in Lafayette Parish have announced a new addition to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana--a teen center.

The new teen center at the Jackie Club on Marie Antoinette Street provides a safe environment for local teens to learn, develop and build self-confidence.

"They are just so thrilled to have their own space and have new furniture, new paint, just everything brand new in the room, and so we definitely want to thank the Kiwanis Club of Lafayette for their donation and making this happen and possible for our teens of Acadiana," said Elise Morrison, the area director for Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana.

The new teen room features updated technology, comfortable furniture and an inspiring design.