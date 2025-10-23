Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Teen arrested in Cypress Street shooting

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A teenager has been booked in connection with a Cypress Street shooting that happened earlier this month.

Lafayette Police say a 17-year-old was booked with attempted second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

The incident happened on October 5 in the 100 block of Cypress Street.

Officers were already in the area around 12:05 a.m. responding to a large fight near Jefferson Street when a gunshot was fired. They found a man wounded and provided aid until paramedics arrived.

He was taken to a local hospital and initially was listed in stable condition.

