Technical Difficulties: LCG meetings won't be on LUS this evening

Due to technical issues, the 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. regular meetings of the Lafayette Parish Council and the Lafayette City Council on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, respectively, will not be broadcast on LUS Fiber Channel 4 (AOC 2).

The Council Office has been advised that LUS Fiber fully expects these issues to be resolved before the next regular meetings of the Councils, which are scheduled for Monday, November 4, 2024.

Citizens may view today’s Council meetings on Cox Communications Channel 16 (AOC 2) or by accessing livestream options via Lafayette Consolidated Government’s website at https://www.lafayettela.gov (“Watch Public Meetings” link) and via Acadiana Open Channel’s (AOC) website at https://www.aocinc.org/watch, along with a host of other platforms offered by AOC at the same weblink.

As always, citizens may attend the Council meetings in-person in the Council Auditorium, located at Lafayette City-Parish Hall, 705 West University Avenue in Lafayette.