Teacher Award winners announced

United Way of Acadiana announced the four Teacher Award winners during the final UL Men’s Basketball game of the season at the Cajundome on Friday, March 1, 2024.

And the awards went to:

Elementary School: Hannah Briggs of J. Wallace James Elementary School

Middle School: Garrison Turner of L.J. Alleman Fine Arts Magnet Academy

High School: Melanie Lowry of Lafayette High School

Inspirational: Asia Freeman of Lerosen Preparatory School

Each year, members of the local community are invited to nominate educators who have made a positive impact on the lives of students. This year, nearly 5,000 nominations were submitted for 2,000 individuals, with the top 16 selected across four categories: elementary school, middle school, high school and inspirational.

Teachers entered the Cajundome before the game via a red carpet amid cheers from fans and volunteers. During halftime, the 16 finalists were introduced and then the four winners were announced.

The winning teacher for each category received a cash prize thanks to Meritus Credit Union.

United Way of Acadiana officials says they wish to thank everyone who helped make this year’s Teacher Awards a success including the presenting sponsor Love Our Schools.