Tanker truck overturns in Scott with 5,250 gallons of diesel exhaust fluid

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A semi-tanker truck carrying thousands of gallons of diesel exhaust fluid overturned Sunday evening in Scott, prompting a hazmat response and road closure that could last several hours.

The Scott Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Heide Circle at 8:08 p.m. after reports of a major vehicle accident with entrapment involving the semi-truck.

The overturned tanker was transporting 5,250 gallons of aqueous urea solution, commonly known as DEF or Diesel Exhaust Fluid, and experienced a small leak after the crash.

The driver was able to escape the vehicle without injury.

DEF can cause eye, skin, and respiratory irritation upon contact or inhalation, according to fire officials.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and the Louisiana State Police Hazmat Unit are assisting with cleanup efforts at the scene.

A second tractor-trailer has been requested to transfer the product before the overturned tanker can be uprighted. This transfer operation is expected to take approximately 2 to 3 hours to complete.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area for the next 5 to 6 hours, so emergency personnel can safely manage the incident.

