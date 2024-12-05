KATC Cares, Rouses Markets, and Saints team up to Tackle Hunger in Acadiana

KATC Cares, Rouses Markets, and the New Orleans Saints have once again teamed up to help Tackle Hunger in Acadiana this holiday season!

During the holidays, local food banks face a critical need for supplies to ensure families have enough to eat, not just for the season, but into the new year as well. Rouses makes it simple to give back—just purchase a $10 pre-packed bag at Rouses, or donate any amount during checkout. All contributions directly support the Second Harvest Food Bank of South Louisiana.

Can't make it to the store? You can still help by donating online at: https://no-hunger.org/

For more details, visit: https://www.rouses.com/tackle-hunger/