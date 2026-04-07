Suspect arrested for second-degree murder following a fatal shooting in Lafayette Parish Monday night

LAFAYETTE, La. — A Lafayette Parish man is dead and another is in custody following a shooting Monday night.

Deputies were dispatched to a residential area in south Lafayette Parish around 10:30 p.m. in reference to the shooting. They found 43-year-old Christopher Conners fatally shot inside a residence in the 100 block of Loranger Drive.

Investigators identified the suspect as 35-year-old Blake Girouard. Deputies located Girouard at a nearby residence and arrested him on one count of second-degree murder.

Girouard was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

The case remains under investigation, and no further details are available.