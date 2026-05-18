Super 1 launches annual food drive

Brookshire Grocery Co. is once again rallying support across its communities with the launch of its annual Compassion in Action Food Drive, helping provide critical resources to local food banks and pantries during the summer months.

Now through Tuesday, June 23, customers visiting Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market, FRESH by Brookshire’s, Reasor’s and FRESH by Reasor’s locations will have the opportunity to contribute to the effort by making donations at checkout. All contributions will directly benefit local organizations, helping ensure families in need have access to food when it’s needed most, a release states.

Every dollar will stay within these local communities and help food pantries meet increased demand during the summer season.

“At BGC, caring for our communities is at the heart of everything we do,” said Jerry LeClair, Interim CEO for BGC. “The Compassion in Action Food Drive is a meaningful way for our customers and partners to come together and make a real difference for neighbors facing food insecurity.”

BGC operates more than 220 stores across Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma under multiple banners, along with three distribution centers and two corporate offices.