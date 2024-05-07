Summer program open for kids thinking about college

Spaces are still available in UL Lafayette's Upward Bound Math and Science program, a unique program designed to prepare eligible students for successful and fulfilling college experiences.

To qualify, high school students must be the first in their family to go to college and meet income requirements.

The program provides academic instruction and enrichment, academic counseling, college tours, field trips, ACT Boot camps, and Job Shadowing opportunities.

Also included are summer learning opportunities with field trips, college tours, and job shadowing. At the end of a participant's tenure in high school, if he/she is eligible to participate in our Summer Bridge program, the program pays for summer tuition and fees, room and board, books and supplies at a current value of $6,000. For all events, participants earn a stipend.

The summer program is for students who are currently or will be confirmed to attend the following high schools: Carencro High School, Northside High School, Opelousas High School, St. Martinville Sr. High, Westgate High School, and New Iberia Senior High School.

