Stuff the Bus school supply drive kicks off today

United Way of Acadiana’s (UWA) annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive, presented by Hancock Whitney Bank, has kicked off and runs until July 17, 2025.

Each year, UWA works with local businesses, individuals, and volunteers to collect much-needed school supplies to support students and teachers across the following five parishes: Acadia, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Martin, and Vermilion.

“Last year, more than 500 teachers from across all five parishes were able to ‘shop’ from the more than $100,000 in donated supplies we collected,” says UWA President/CEO Heather Blanchard. “That benefited 30,000 students. We want to do even more this year, and we need everyone’s help to get us there.”

“We are so grateful to all of our sponsors, local businesses, and individuals who come together every year to make this happen,” says Blanchard, “This helps our students thrive as well as our local teachers, who spend an average of $800 a year of their own funds for their classroom.”

“Hancock Whitney Bank is proud to partner with United Way of Acadiana to provide essential school supplies for students in need and support our teachers,” states Grant Guillotte, Southwest Louisiana Market President at Hancock Whitney Bank. “We know that every little bit helps, and we want all kids to be able to achieve academic success no matter their background.”

Other sponsors of this initiative are Cox Communications, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, Atmos Energy, Home Bank, Meritus Credit Union, Pattern Energy, Mr. Pen, and Townsquare Media.

The following groups and organizations at University of Louisiana at Lafayette (ULL) are also partnering in this initiative: ULL College of Education, Educators Rising, ULL College of Education Alumni Chapter, and ULL Alumni Association.

There are a number of ways that individuals can get involved. From June 17 to July 17, 2025, individuals can donate to the Stuff the Bus fund, drop off supplies at the UWA office or participating businesses, or shop an Amazon wish list.

The top 10 supply needs are paper towels, bleach wipes, binders, disinfectant spray, boxes of tissue, zip-close bags, sheet protectors, dry erase markers, paper (including construction), and pens.

There are also volunteer opportunities, including a Day of Action on July 26, 2025, when all donated supplies will be sorted.

Click here learn more about how to get involved.