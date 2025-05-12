Students invited to Rising Water summer geoscience workshop at UL Lafayette

LAFAYETTE PARISH — This summer, a unique opportunity awaits students as UL Lafayette hosts the free Rising Water GEOSERVICE Summer Workshop from June 23–26, 2025, at the Regional Application Center in Abdalla Hall. The workshop will run daily from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM. You must provide your own transportation, but lunch will be provided.

The program welcomes 8th–12th graders from public, private, and homeschool backgrounds to engage with cutting-edge geospatial technology, environmental fieldwork, and NASA-sponsored activities. Students will use tools ranging from 3D-printed environmental sensors and mapping software to drones and specialized kites that gather real-world atmospheric data. Students are welcome to apply from anywhere, as long as their own transportation is provided.

“We always teach students the most basic form of remote sensing is your eyes,” said Courtney Chicola, postdoctoral researcher at UL Lafayette’s Regional Application Center. “From there, they learn kites, drones, and satellites, literally from the ground up.”

Created initially under an NSF grant, the Rising Water program now partners with UL Lafayette’s sustainability initiatives to provide this experience to a select number of students. Participants will explore urban heat islands, coastal land loss, hydrology, and community impacts of environmental change. The program also features a day of the Lafayette Science Museum visit, and free lunches provided by local sponsors.

“This is about showing students that STEM fields are exciting, hands-on, and that they can create their own tools if what they need doesn’t exist yet,” Chicola said.

These really neat instruments were actually entirely 3D printed here at Abdalla Hall by students. NASA was so impressed they were asked to create a webinar on how these instruments were created. You can find that video below:

Applications are open and spots are filling fast!

UL Lafayette



Want to keep up with the latest and see more events hosted by LouisianaView

and to find more information about the Regional Application Center