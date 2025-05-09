Students at Charles Burke Elementary put on 'Cookies: The Musical'

DUSON, La. — The students at Charles Burke Elementary put on a school musical on Friday.

The second graders did 'Cookies: The Musical' this spring. They sang and danced for their neighbors while dressed in the cutest costumes.

W.D. and Mary Baker Smith Career Center made the props, just like they did for their 'Nutcracker' musical in December.

"So, our second grade was involved in a whole musical experience. This one is called 'Cookies: The Musical,' and they've been learning their music during their music lessons. We do choreography, and we've been working on it for a few months now," said Yvette Weber, vocal music teacher at Charles M. Burke Elementary School. "Even the teachers got involved, and of course, we had a lot of community involvement. The teachers donated things, the parents. It's a wonderful experience, and everybody gets a little taste of what it's like to be on stage."

There were special guest singers from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, as well, making this spring musical a true neighborhood effort.