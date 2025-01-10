Student writers and poets encouraged to enter contest

The Lafayette Public Library invites students to express their creative minds – in English, Español, or Français – by entering their best poetry, short fiction, or personal narrative into the 2025 Writes of Spring Writing Contest. The deadline for students to submit their original, unpublished writings is Friday, March 14. The contest is open to students in grades K – 12 who reside in Lafayette, Acadia, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin, and Vermilion parishes. Students can submit works in one of the following genres: poetry, short fiction, or personal narrative. Only one entry per person will be allowed. Writes of Spring is an annual writing competition that was started twenty-three years ago as a way to encourage and celebrate the creative writing talents of local youth. Librarians, teachers, and other educators volunteer their time to judge in each category. First, second, and third place winners of the contest will be announced in late April and there will be an awards ceremony in May. Winners will receive a certificate and are entered in an anthology of winning entries. Last year, the contest had an impressive 339 entries. Let’s see if this year’s contest will surpass that number! Students in grades K – 6 can submit their works using an online form here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1BZMg1CAxUNzrLuDuILbPskh-APt0dZvTDLjKiFFXocM/viewform?edit_requested=true Or by submitting paper forms to any library location. For students in grades 7 – 12, entries must be submitted via the online form. For assistance, please email ben.paramore@lafayettepubliclibrary.org. Submission forms and details on the contest rules and guidelines can be found here: https://lafayettepubliclibrary.org/services/writesofspring