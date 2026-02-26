Sterling Grove Festival returns to north Lafayette on March 20

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A spring festival featuring historic home tours, live music and local arts is set for March 20, 2026, in north Lafayette.

The Sterling Grove Festival will be held along Sterling Street, with three historic homes participating: Maison Mouton, the Nickerson House and the Givens Home.

Patrick Mould with the Sterling Grove Festival said the event is designed to bring people into the neighborhood while showcasing the homes and local talent.

“The Maison Mouton, the Nickerson House, and Givens Home, and so there'll be tours of the house as well as 17 bands, arts and crafts, food and beverage. It's gonna be a fun time. You wanna get involved, you can reach out to us on Facebook at Sterling Grove Festival, and, if you're a vendor or a crafts person or, just interested in the festival itself, just reach out to us there and we'll get back to you,” Mould said.

Organizers say the festival will also include a fine arts and crafts fair, along with food and beverages throughout the event.