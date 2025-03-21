Sterling Grove Festival kicks off in historic Lafayette neighborhood

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Sterling Grove Festival kicked off on Friday in one of Lafayette's historic neighborhoods.

The festival has three stages of music, an art market, tours of the neighborhood's historic homes and more. Entry to the festival is free, but tickets are required for the tours.

The grand opening and ribbon cutting for the festival took place at 11 a.m. Friday, followed by live local music at the historic John Nickerson House. On Saturday, the festival starts back up with a tree dedication from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by live local music, the historic home tour and an art market. The tours and art market will be going from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., while the live music will be playing from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets to the home tours are available here.

The music lineup for Saturday:

Nickerson stage -

1p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Gino V.

3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Revelers

5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Julian Primeaux

7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. LVVRS

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Void

Givens Stage -

1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Rio Luminoso

3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Grampa

5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Major Handy

7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Yvette Landry duo

Mouton Stage -

11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Geno Delafose

1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Pine Leaf Boys

3 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Curley Taylor

5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. 4 Horses

7 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Wayne Singleton & Same ol’ 2-step

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys