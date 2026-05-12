STEM extravaganza brings 600 eighth graders to Bourgeois Hall for hands-on science fun

LAFAYETTE PARISH — A STEM extravaganza brought 600 eighth graders from across Acadiana to Bourgeois Hall for a day of hands-on science, technology, engineering, and math activities.

The event featured interactive demonstrations and career-focused learning opportunities, giving students a closer look at how STEM connects to everyday life and future jobs.

Educators say the goal is to spark curiosity early. Peter Sheppard, associate dean and professor in the College of Education and Human Development at UL, said the event was designed to show students that STEM is accessible and exciting.

"Biggest takeaway is that STEM in and of itself is fun and it can be — you can experience and be curious about STEM in your everyday life and so we just wanted to show them some practical ways in which you can see some fascinating aspects of STEM. So big takeaway, STEM overall it's fun, it's fantastic. You can have a blast doing it," Sheppard said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.