State Supreme Court refuses to hear appeal in gas station case

The Louisiana Supreme Court has refused to hear the appeal of a developer who wanted to build a gas station on University Avenue.

In recent years there have been two efforts to build gas stations on University near the Oaklawn neighborhood; this case involves the one that would have taken over the former location of Chase Bank.

Glomax, the developer that wanted to put a gas station on the property at the corner of University Avenue and Jeanne Street, sued the city after their plans were rejected by the city planning commission, and the city council upheld that decision.

A state district court in Lafayette agreed with the developer and reversed the council's decision; the Third Circuit Court of Appeal threw out that decision and upheld the council's decision. Glomax asked the state Supreme Court to review the Appeal Court decision, but the Supreme Court refused to hear the case.

Six justices concurred in denying the request; one dissented and one said he would grant the writ.

This case was one of two proposals to develop gas stations on University. The other would have been where the old Flowers Etc. was at the corner of University and Simcoe. The council approved that plan last year, but Mayor-President Monique Boulet vetoed it, and the council failed to override that veto. At that time, the project was to proceed as a convenience store without gas pumps.