Domestic incident leads to officer-involved shooting, crash; LSP investigating

LAFAYETTE, La. — Louisiana State Police say they have been called in by the Lafayette Police Department to investigate a shooting involving a police officer.

According to Sgt. Robin Green with Lafayette Police, just before 2:40 pm, officers responded to the 100 block of Shady Ridge Lane in reference to a domestic disturbance involving weapons.

Upon arrival, officers met with two of the victims in the area where the call had originated. The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect - Drevian Dugas, 22, of Lafayette - was in possession of a rifle and had another victim with him at the time. Information from the victims indicated the need for LPD SWAT, Sgt. Green said.

An officer-involved shooting occurred while attempting to stop the suspect's vehicle in the 100 block of New Center Drive.

After the altercation, the suspect quickly left the area in his vehicle with the victim still in the vehicle with him. The suspect drove erratically as officers were in pursuit of him.

As a result of his erratic driving, the suspect struck a vehicle in the 2300 block of Kaliste Road at the intersection of Lake Farm Road, causing it to roll over. The suspect's vehicle then crossed into oncoming traffic where it struck a second vehicle. According to Green, to ensure the safety of other motorists, the suspect's vehicle was immobilized by an LPD officer's unit.

Following these incidents, the victim riding in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. The driver and passenger of the first vehicle struck by the suspect's vehicle were transported for treatment of moderate injuries.

The suspect was later taken into custody and is currently being treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

State Police and LPD Investigators are working the scene and gathering more information.

More details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information can anonymously report tips through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by clicking here or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.