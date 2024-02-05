State Police investigating shooting involving an LPD officer

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations has been requested by the Lafayette Police Department to investigate an officer-involved shooting in the 1200 block of Northeast Evangeline Thruway.

The Lafayette Police Department responded to the 1200 block of NE Evangeline Thruway at 10:56 pm Sunday in reference to a shooting incident in progress. Preliminary investigation details that Lafayette Police Department (LPD) Officers arrived on scene where one person was shot inside the establishment by a suspect, according to a spokesperson for LPD. Officers proceeded to conduct a safety sweep of the area which consisted of a crowd of fleeing bystanders. Officers then encountered an armed subject, who was discharging a firearm, the spokesperson stated. An officer discharged their firearm at the subject.

The victim who was shot inside the local establishment by the suspect was transported to a local hospital and is listed as being in stable condition. The suspect was also transported to a local hospital for injuries and is listed as being in stable condition, the spokesperson stated. No officers were harmed in this incident. The officer who discharged their gun was placed on paid administrative leave.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting https://dpsweb.dps.louisiana.gov/suspicious.nsf/WebForm or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

