State education leaders tour Acadiana schools, honor Lafayette campus

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Members of the Louisiana State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education toured several schools across District 7 while in Acadiana for a two-day summit focused on classroom engagement and math instruction.

One of the stops included Early College Academy in Lafayette, where school leaders and state officials held a Blue Ribbon School recognition ceremony. The designation honors schools for overall academic excellence or progress in closing achievement gaps.

Bridget Malveaux, principal of Early College Academy, said the recognition is meant to affirm students’ hard work and highlight the opportunities ahead of them.

“I want the students to know that we’re proud of the hard work that they put in,” Malveaux said. “I want them to know that this is an opportunity that not all students get. To be here as part of our school community is such a great reward for them and their future.”

Malveaux said students leave the school prepared to enter the workforce or continue their education, adding that the goal is to support them as they pursue their individual paths to success.

The tour wrapped up on Wednesday and emphasized classroom engagement strategies, with a particular focus on improving math instruction.

The visits included participation from BESE President Simone Champagne, District 7 BESE member Kevin Berken, and Louisiana Department of Education Superintendent Cade Brumley.

Early College Academy, part of the Lafayette Parish School System, was the only school in the district to receive Blue Ribbon recognition during the visit.