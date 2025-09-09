St Thomas More High School students tackle hunger with annual Canstruction food drive

LAFAYETTE, LA - While some students sleep in on Saturday mornings, the St. Thomas More Catholic High School football team chooses to give back.

For the past 12 years, students from the high school have come together for Canstruction, an annual food drive that benefits Catholic Charities of Acadiana and addresses food insecurity across multiple parishes.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to show what our community can do,” said Kyle Guillot, a senior wide receiver for the Cougars.

This year, students collected more than 20,000 canned goods, an effort Ben Broussard, Chief of External Affairs at Catholic Charities of Acadiana said represents the entire school community.

“Canstruction is the largest event that supports FoodNet Food Bank every year,” Broussard said. “We’re so grateful for the STM community. The football team brings the food, but that’s on behalf of more than a thousand students, faculty and even family members who have stepped up to make this a successful drive.”

Andrew Broussard, also a senior on the team, said the service project has become a tradition and a responsibility.

“As a football team, it's been a tradition for many years,” Broussard said. “We’re very honored and blessed to come serve those that can’t help themselves.”

The event is particularly impactful for students like Guillot, who are participating for the first time.

“It’s kind of crazy to see the end result,” he said. “When I walked in, I saw empty pallets on the floor, just nothing. And then it slowly built up to now there’s 22,000 cans, rice, and all this stuff.”

According to Second Harvest Food Bank, one in five Louisiana households is at risk of hunger. Events like Canstruction aim to meet that need while also building a culture of service.

“I’m just very thankful for my community and my football team, for everyone stepping up and giving their time and effort,” Broussard said.

Those interested in supporting the cause can donate online at