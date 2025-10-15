St. Mary to be closed for sewer replacement

Lafayette, LA – The 200 block of W. St. Mary Boulevard, between Johnston Street and Brook Avenue, will be closed to traffic from Monday, October 20 through Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

LCG officials say the closure is necessary to accommodate work associated with Lafayette Utilities System (LUS)’s South Gravity Sewer Lift Station construction project, where LUS’s contractor, NCMC, LLC, will be installing piping within the roadway.

Detour routes will be available, and local access will be maintained.



Businesses north of the closure can be accessed from St. Landry Street.

Businesses south of the closure can be accessed from Johnston Street.



Drivers are encouraged to follow posted detour signage and use the following alternate routes.



Brook Avenue

Albert Street

Calder Street

Johnston Street

W. University Avenue

St. Landry Street

Motorists are advised to plan ahead, expect delays, and exercise caution while traveling in the area. LCG and LUS appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as crews work to complete this project.