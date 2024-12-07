St. Martinville Christmas parade this Sunday

ST. MARTIN PARISH — The City of St. Martinville has announced that the annual Christmas Parade will proceed as scheduled this Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. The festive event kicks off at 1 p.m., bringing holiday cheer to residents and visitors.

City officials have shared important details to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees:

Road Closures: Parade routes will close to traffic starting at 12 p.m. (noon).

Parking Restrictions: Parking will not be allowed along the parade route. Vehicles in violation will be cited.

Vendor Policy: Only permitted vendors are allowed along the parade route. Unpermitted vendors could face fines of up to $500.

The City encourages everyone to come out and enjoy the parade while adhering to these guidelines for a smooth and festive event. For more information, residents can contact the City of St. Martinville’s office.