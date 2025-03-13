St. Landry Chamber announces open house for retirement solution for local businesses

The St. Landry Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Actus Wealth and Equitable, will host an open house to introduce Pooled Employer Plan (PEP) to help local businesses offer cost-effective, retirement benefits.

The PEP Open House will be held on March 20 at the Delta Grand Theatre in Opelousas to provide details on how employers can take advantage of this opportunity.



Event Details

Date: March 20, 2025

Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Delta Grand Theatre, Opelousas, LA

Lunch Provided by: Arpeggios

Many businesses in St. Landry Parish either lack a retirement plan or struggle with underperforming, costly options. The PEP will eliminate administrative burdens, reduce costs through economies of scale, and provide a professionally managed investment structure. Companies with over 100 employees may also benefit from reduced or eliminated 401(k) audit costs.

“This initiative ensures that businesses of all sizes can provide competitive retirement benefits, strengthening workforce retention and financial security,” said Lori Dupuis, CEO of the St. Landry Chamber of Commerce.