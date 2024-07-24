SRO training held in Lafayette

Training was held Tuesday for School Resource Officers for Lafayette Parish.

SROs are assigned to parish public schools and work in the school, where they can serve a safety function but also mentor kids and build good relationships with them. They're trained to perform law enforcement functions like patrolling the campus, respond to emergency situations and the first line of defense for any disruption or violent acts.

The training conference held yesterday was at the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office training center on West Willow.

"It's good, having to not just be content with where you're at, but always continue learning. it's not about being perfect, it's about taking strides to put all the puzzle pieces together. That's what the training is helping us do - identify weaknesses so we can build more strengths," said SRO Kevon Brooks.