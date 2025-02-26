Spring schedule for Downtown Alive! released

The Spring schedule of Downtown Alive! has been released, and the first concert is this Friday to kick off the Mardi Gras weekend.

The long-standing community concert series is presented by Evangeline Maid and produced by Downtown Lafayette.

It's a two-fer this Friday: Jason Harrington avec Specklers will open the show at 6:00pm and Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas will take the stage at 6:30pm.

The event will be at Parc Sans Souci, 201 E. Vermilion Street; the Krewe of Allons’ Kick-Off parade will pass directly in front of Parc Sans Souci on Vermilion Street.

There will be road closures because of the parade; street parking off the parade route as well as the Buchanan St. garage is available.

Organizers say: "Please leave ice chests at home and help keep DTA! free by purchasing a drink from the beverage tent and a bite to eat from food vendors or other Downtown restaurants. Downtown Alive! and Evangeline Maid merch will also be available for purchase at every DTA! Grab first dibs on the new, beautiful 2025 Spring t-shirt designed by the talented Cayla Zeek."

Downtown Alive! is presented by Evangeline Maid with support from Cox Communications.

For more information about Downtown Alive! and Downtown Lafayette, visit downtownlafayette.org or check out Downtown Lafayette on Facebook and Instagram.

Here are the details on the full line-up:

Friday, February 28 - Parc Sans Souci

Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas

Opening performance by Jason Harrington avec The Specklers

Friday, April 4- Parc Sans Souci

The UL Big Band directed by Dr. Bill Hochkeppel

Featuring vocal performances by Billie Castle, Erica Fox, Christopher Burris Hochkeppel, and Johanna Divine

Friday, May 2 - Parc Sans Souci

Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers

Opening performance by Sadney