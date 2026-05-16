Spring 2026 Commencement: UL Lafayette awards nearly 1,800 degrees

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette awarded 1,775 degrees on Friday, May 15, during Spring 2026 Commencement exercises.

Degrees Conferred During morning and afternoon ceremonies at the Cajundome, the University conferred:

· 1,353 bachelor’s degrees

· 366 master’s degrees

· 43 doctoral degrees

· 6 post-master’s certificates

· 5 undergraduate certificates

· 2 graduate certificates

Records Set Spring 2026 Commencement included records for the total number of:

· graduate degrees and certificates — 417

· doctoral degrees — 43

· master’s degrees — 366

Outstanding Graduates Abbey Poirier is the overall Spring 2026 Outstanding Graduate. She earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the College of Education & Human Development.

Madeline Moore is the overall Spring 2026 Outstanding Master’s Graduate. She earned a master’s degree in environmental research science from the Ray P. Authement College of Sciences.

Read more about the Spring 2026 Outstanding Graduates.

Read more about the Spring 2026 Outstanding Master’s Graduates.

During the ceremonies, the University recognized undergraduate students who completed their degrees with a 4.0 GPA. They are:

· Treg Arboneaux, finance

· Cherie Blanchard, interior design

· Abigail Grace Boggs, computer science

· Tyler Anthony Borel, biology

· Allie Alicia Bossier, speech pathology and audiology

· Zoe M. Broussard, sociology

· Alexandra Natalie Chistoserdov, biology

· Louis George Cohn, double major in psychology and political science

· Jolie Michelle Daigle, political science

· Ezekiel Teck Yung Diong, English

· Shailyn Gallet, psychology

· Gia Elizabeth Golecki, electrical engineering

· Sophia Clay Gruesbeck, elementary education

· Corinne Claire Guillot, management

· Jillian Taylor Hebert, elementary education

· Sydnei Stephanie Henson, visual arts

· Sarah Elizabeth Landry, early childhood education

· Sophia Rose LeBlanc, biology

· Connor Bradford Mitchell, computer science

· Jillian Claire Moody, chemistry

· Kinsey Grace Murrah, speech pathology and audiology

· Joshua Caleb Pitre, computer science

· Abbey Ann Poirier, elementary education

· Nick Paul Pontiff, civil engineering

· Reem Tammam, computer science

· Christian Anthonius Cayat Villanueva, architectural studies

· Claire Elise Watson, early childhood education

· Madelyn Kayli Willis, speech pathology and audiology

· Mikaela Lynne Woodard, electrical engineering

Where Graduates Are From Members of the Spring 2026 graduating class hail from:

· 55 Louisiana parishes

· 28 states and U.S. territories

· 29 countries

“The degrees you earn today will create opportunities not only for yourselves, but for the communities and people you will serve throughout your careers. At the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, we believe what you do with your opportunities matters.” — Dr. Ramesh Kolluru, UL Lafayette president

Click here for a list of Spring 2026 graduates.