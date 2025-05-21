Spots open for Guns-n-Hoses First Responders Beach Volleyball Fundraiser

Leadership Youngsville and the Youngsville Chamber of Commerce are hosting a beach volleyball competition to support Youngsville first responders, Saturday, May 31, 2025, from 6 PM -9 PM at Sugar Beach at the Youngsville Sports Complex. The main event will feature the Youngsville Police Department and the Youngsville Fire Department competing against each other in a friendly, competitive beach volleyball tournament.

Interested beach volleyball players who want to play in the tournament can sign up at www.YoungsvilleSportsComplex.comfor $120 or call (337) 857-6804. The deadline to register is Friday, May 30, by 3:00 PM.

Free admission Lost in Art Custom Gallery will be offering face painting for kids and donating a portion of their proceeds to the first responders. Bon Temps Concessions will be providing food and drinks. Fun for the whole family.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Youngsville Police Department and the Youngsville Fire Department. Sponsorship opportunities are available at www.YoungsvilleChamber.com or contact Angie Eckman, angie@adworx.com or call (337) 278-2841.