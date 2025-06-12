Speed suspected as factor in crash that left motorcyclist dead

State Police believe excessive speed was a factor in a Wednesday crash that left a Thibodaux man dead.

Dustin Ayo, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on La. 339 near its intersection with Simon Road, troopers say.

Thibodaux was driving a motorcycle south on the highway at a high rate of speed, the investigation revealed. A northbound car turned into left into his path, and the motorcycle hit the car, troopers say.

Ayo was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, but sustained fatal injuries, troopers say. The driver of the car was wearing their seatbelt but they were injured and transported to a local hospital.

Routine toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers say: "Whether on a motorcycle or in a vehicle, drivers should make safe and responsible decisions while traveling. It is crucial to remember that speeding decreases reaction time, increases stopping distance, heightens the risk of losing control of your vehicle, and reduces the effectiveness of safety devices such as helmets and seatbelts in the event of a crash. Additionally, Troopers encourage residents to take advantage of the Department of Public Safety’s motorcycle operator training courses. Classes range from beginner to advanced. Information can be found at https://lsp.org/services/training/motorcycle-safety/ [lsp.org]."