Special presentation for the Clifton Chenier Memorial Scholarship/Endowment

LAFAYETTE, La. — There was a special presentation Thursday morning to commemorate the Clifton Chenier Memorial Scholarship/Endowment.

Acadiana Center for the Arts, University of Louisiana-Lafayette, Valcour Records and the Gia Maione Prime Foundation came together to this special presentation inside the future home of the Louisiana Music Museum in downtown Lafayette.

" [It's a] new permanent scholarship fund that will support students at UL studying, specifically, zydeco, so it's a great opportunity to help use the name and notoriety of Clifton Chenier, who's really cut a figure across the world for this music," said Samuel Oliver, Executive Director for Acadiana Center for the Arts. "This is his 100th birthday year, so in this very auspicious occasion we're helping create this new scholarship fund that'll ensure that the study of this music can happen at a university level, essentially, forever."

The scholarship offers financial assistance to those studying traditional music, specifically Zydeco accordion, at UL.