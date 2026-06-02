Southwest Louisiana Juneteenth celebration kicks off with flag raising

LAFAYETTE PARISH — The 23rd annual Southwest Louisiana Juneteenth celebration kicked off Tuesday morning.

Organizers hosted a flag-raising and opening ceremony in front of Lafayette City Hall.

"Today we gathered not only to celebrate freedom, but also to celebrate life, strength, sacrifice for those who came before us," said Brenda Andrus, president of the Southwest Louisiana Juneteenth Committee. "The unity is powerful, and that our history deserves to be remembered and shared with future generations."

The flag raising was the first of several events planned throughout the month of June.

