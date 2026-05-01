Southside High School unveils new mascot during morning pep rally

LAFAYETTE PARISH — Southside High School got its first look at a brand-new mascot Friday morning when "Sharky" made his debut during a pep rally on campus.

The reveal brought energy to a school that is still in the early stages of building its traditions. For those who have been part of the campus since the beginning, the moment carried real weight.

Michelle Landry, an MTSS committee member at Southside High School, said the unveiling caught even her off guard.

"We were so excited. I didn't even know that that's what was gonna be revealed, but we got a new shark mascot costume and so we have a new shark," Landry said.

The mascot reveal builds on last year's stadium opening, with school pride continuing to grow as Southside High finds its footing.

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