Southern Screen Festival returns to downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Southern Screen Festival makes its return to downtown Lafayette next week, bringing together major industry names and homegrown talent.

This year's lineup features actor James Landry Hebert from 1883, plus Lafayette's own Holden Brothers and their new film Sell Out. Festival-goers can also see films that celebrate Louisiana history and culture, including a documentary about musician T.K. Hulin.

"It's about five feature-length films and over 25 short films, and half of those films are by Louisiana local filmmakers," said Julie Bordelon, the founder and executive director of Southern Screen. "We also provide multiple sessions, educational sessions, workshops, panels, seminars, teaching the ins and outs of filmmaking and also composing music. We kind of go across the board."

The festival runs Nov. 13 -16 with discounted passes available for students and industry pros.